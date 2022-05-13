UBEC to commence 2022 personnel audit of basic schools

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has said that the conduct of the 2022 personnel audit of all basic education institutions in the country would soon commence. Bobboyi, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja during a high level consultative meeting on the 2022 National Personnel Audit (NPA), explained that it would enable the commission to collect accurate data on school enrolment, number of teachers, facilities and other personnel in the system. According to him, the desire of the commission is to put a structure in place to update the 2018 database on a continuous basis, with a view to build a culture of data generation and management down to the school level. While noting that the exercise would be carried out in collaboration with state governments and the Federal Capital Territory in all schools offering full or elements of basic education.
