UBEC to conduct nationwide learning assessment in schools

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has revealed ongoing plans to conduct an assessment survey to ascertain the learning outcomes in schools nationwide. Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr Hamid Bobboyi, made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, at a two-day International Workshop on Large Scale Assessment for Basic Education organised by UBEC in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). According to him, the 2021/2022 National Assessment on Learning Achievements in Basic Education (NALABE) would also evaluate the impact of the multibillion naira annual interventions at the basic education level. Bobboyi, who lamented the billions channeled into the basic education sector by the Commission was not correlating with learning outcomes, disclosed that the N1.5 billion UBEC given to states annually for funding basic education which adds up to N3 billion with payment of matching grant, has not adequately rubbed off on learning achievements in schools. He said: “In a good year apart from 2020 that was affected by COVID-19, we dispense billions every year. A state gets a minimum of about N1.5 billion and at least N3 billion (as a whole) on a yearly basis.
