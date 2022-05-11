News

UBEC train teachers, caregivers on ECCDE implementation

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has commenced capacity development training for teachers, caregivers on Early Child Care Development and Education (ECCDE) modern centres and ECCD desk officers from SUBEB for quarterly early learning in basic education. UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Hammid Bobboyi, in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, insisted that the implementation of ECCDE was a yardstick for nurturing a child’s educational development through early stimulation and transition into primary school.

 

Our Reporters

