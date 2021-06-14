Uber driver, two traffickers held with cocaine at Lagos airport

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended an Uber driver and two other traffickers with different quantities of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the Uber driver, Lawal Tunde Rasheed, was arrested at the SAHCO export shed of MMIA on Tuesday when he brought a consignment from his client to a freight forwarder for export to Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

According to him, when the package was searched, 150 grams of cocaine concealed inside two pieces of air freshener were discovered.

He said: “A follow up operation the following day led to the arrest of Egbo Emmanuel Maduka, in his residence on Wednesday 9th June. Investigations have so far confirmed that Egbo is behind the two seizures of 50 grams of cocaine in hair a t t a c h – ment and another 150 grams of cocaine concealed in air freshener, heading to Malabo.

The seizures were made on 4th and 8th June, 2021 respectively.” Babafemi said also on Friday, a male passenger, Udogwu James Johnson, on Qatar Airlines from GRU in Brazil, was arrested at D-arrival hall, MMIA, Lagos with nine wraps of cocaine that weighed 300 grams in his pants.

In a related development, a 27-year-old final year Petroleum Engineering student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Bauchi State, Ali Mohammed, has been arrested with 3.032kg of cannabis sativa at a motor park in Iddo, Lagos, following a tip-off on Thursday 10th June, 2021.

