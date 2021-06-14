Metro & Crime

Uber driver, two traffickers held with cocaine at Lagos airport

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended an Uber driver and two other traffickers with different quantities of cocaine at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

 

The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the Uber driver, Lawal Tunde Rasheed, was arrested at the SAHCO export shed of MMIA on Tuesday when he brought a consignment from his client to a freight forwarder for export to Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

 

According to him, when the package was searched, 150 grams of cocaine concealed inside two pieces of air freshener were discovered.

 

He said: “A follow up operation the following day led to the arrest of Egbo Emmanuel Maduka, in his residence on Wednesday 9th June. Investigations have so far confirmed that Egbo is behind the two seizures of 50 grams of cocaine in hair a t t a c h – ment and another  150 grams of cocaine concealed in air freshener, heading to Malabo.

 

The seizures were made on 4th and 8th June, 2021 respectively.” Babafemi said also on Friday, a male passenger, Udogwu James Johnson, on Qatar Airlines from GRU in Brazil, was arrested at D-arrival hall, MMIA, Lagos with nine wraps of cocaine that weighed 300 grams in his pants.

 

In a related development, a 27-year-old final year Petroleum Engineering student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Bauchi State, Ali Mohammed, has been arrested with 3.032kg of cannabis sativa at a motor park in Iddo, Lagos, following a tip-off on Thursday 10th June, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police promoted 141,391 officers in two years –IG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

A total of 141,391 police officers and men were promoted to the next ranks, between January 2019 and now.   A breakdown of the lists indicated that 41,480 officers were elevated to the next ranks, while 99,911 inspectors and other rank and file also benefitted from the promotion exercises. Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed […]
Metro & Crime

Diri signs Bayelsa’s anti-open grazing law

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State government has enacted a law prohibiting open grazing as armed herders would from now be arrested. The Livestock Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Law 2021 was signed into law by Governor Douye Diri on Monday at the Executive Chambers of the Government House, Yenagoa. Diri said the essence of the law was to […]
Metro & Crime

Six die as gunmen attack A’Ibom police station

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Five Police officers and a wife of an officer were early Saturday morning killed by unknown gunmen who attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters, Odoro Ikpe  in Ini LGA of Akwa Ibom State The gunmen, according to reports and pictures made available to newsmen, also destroyed facilities, vehicles and other valuables at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica