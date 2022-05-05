Business

Uber loses $5.9bn as Asia investment values fall

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ride-hailing and delivery group Uber has made a $5.9bn (£4.7bn) loss, mostly due to its stakes in other companies.

The firm said almost all of the loss was a result of the fall in the value of investments in businesses including two Asian ride-hailing giants – China’s Didi and South East Asia’s Grab, reports the BBC.

Shares in Didi and Grab have plunged since listing in New York last year.

Despite the loss, Uber’s boss highlighted its progress in recovering from the impact of the pandemic.

“Our results demonstrate just how much progress we’ve made navigating out of the pandemic and how the power of our platform is differentiating our business performance,” chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said.

That came as the company said the number of trips taken had risen 18% for the three months to the end of March, compared to the same period last year. That helped its revenue rise by 136%.

On a net basis, Uber’s first-quarter loss soared to $5.9bn from $108m a year ago, driven by $5.6bn of drops in the value of stakes in other businesses, primarily Chinese ride-hailing company Didi.

However, Uber has enough cash to hold on to those loss-making stakes and wait for a better time to sell them, chief financial officer Nelson Chai said.

Its shares ended Wednesday’s trading session in New York 4.65% lower.

In 2016, as it faced tough competition in China, Uber sold its business in the world’s second largest economy to Didi in exchange for an 18% stake in the Beijing-headquartered firm.

Didi’s US market valuation has fallen by more than 80% since its $4.4bn debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) last summer.

Within days of the listing China’s internet regulator ordered online stores not to offer Didi’s app, saying it illegally collected users’ personal data.

In December, the company announced plans to take its shares off the NYSE and move its listing to Hong Kong.

This week, Didi revealed that it faced an investigation by the US stock market watchdog about its initial public offering (IPO).

In 2018, when both firms were still privately owned, Uber sold its businesses in South East Asia to Grab for a 27.5% stake in the Singapore-based company.

Grab’s shares fell sharply in their debut on New York’s Nasdaq trading platform in December last year.

Its stock market valuation has dropped by almost 75% since the IPO, which was the largest ever US listing by a South East Asian firm.

Uber also owns a stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato, which it got in 2020 in exchange for its Uber Eats operations in India.

Zomato’s shares have almost halved in value since making a stellar stock market debut in July.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

FG deploys hardware to tackle insecurity in maritime domain

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government has started deploying maritime security assets acquired under the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure (INSWPI) as part of efforts to tackle maritime theft and piracy. Already, members of the Deep Blue Project Steering Committee have visited Lagos, Warri, Benin and Onne to inspect the assets at the various locations. The […]
Business

Remote work bridging the gender gap – Microsoft

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paul Ogbuokiri The Country Manager for Microsoft Nigeria, Mr. Ola Williams has said that the coming of flexible, hybrid work, the prevailing sentiment from Microsoft’s 2021 Work Trend Index (WTI) is a piece of good news for innovation. According to him, this is because innovation surges when diversity increases, and one thing that remote […]
Business

Four millionaires emerge in Ecobank Nigeria rewards scheme

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Four customers of Ecobank Nigeria Limited – Tsoo Alaye, with an Ecobank Microfinance Special Account representing FCT / Northern Region; Badero Modupe Olufunmilayo, with a Personal Flexi Account, representing Lagos Region; Omiwole Damilare Daniel, with an Ecobank Microfinance Special Account, representing Midwest and South West Region; and Hayford Gogo Lawson, with a Personal Savings Account, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica