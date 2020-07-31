Arts & Entertainments

Ubi Franklin: I almost committed suicide because of cyberbullying

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Nigerian music star, Ubi Franklin says he attempted suicide several years ago over cyberbullying. The serial entrepreneur made this known via his Twitter page recently, while reacting to the viral video of a young man, Izu, reading his suicide note minutes before he killed himself. Franklin said he was bullied on social media a few years ago which made him depressed and resulted in several failed attempts at committing suicide.

“I watched this video of IZU reading out his suicide note before he took his life and I remembered doing this several times 3 years ago unsuccessfully and I am here today,” he tweeted. “I got bullied so much on Instagram in the last two years that I started getting depressed again and this time I told myself “Ubi” who are these people talking about you? Do you know them or their families?” “Everyone has something they are hiding and won’t tell the public but go on social media to bully others of things that they also have done or their parents have or their brothers, sisters, and friends have done.”

Franklin says he is using his platform to rewrite his wrongs because of the people who look up to him as their role model. “So I started using my platform to speak against the mistakes I have made in life that I feel can be avoided by someone watching my lives or reading about how I have turned my dark days into brighter/ beautiful days and letting people know the truth that is not always told on SM,” he tweeted. “Social media is full of controlled narratives, the things that don’t make social media that I know are many.

Do married men come on social media to say they have multiple girlfriends? Or do married women come on social media to they have a side guy/ guys?” Franklin is a music entrepreneur and founder of record label Made Men Music Group (Triple MG). The Madonna University- trained lawyer, doubles as the Special Adviser to the Cross River state governor on Tourism.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

BEYOND BORDERS: The cinematic bond between Nigeria and Ghana

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Beyond our often contentious claim on who has the best jollof rice, Nigerians and Ghanaians also connect on the cinema they enjoy. This connection is however laced with a little element of professional jealousy over time. Most Nigerians who grew up in the later part of the last decade would remember being treated to films […]
Arts & Entertainments

‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera’s son says she jumped into lake as hunt for actress’ body continues

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

One of the stars from popular American TV drama series, ‘Glee,’ Naya Rivera has been presumed dead after a boating accident. The movie star is said to have gone on a boating trip with her 4-year-old son on a California lake where the sad event took place. According to celebrity scoop magazine, PageSix, Rivera’s son, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Censors Board destroys uncensored, unclassified movies worth N15m in Plateau

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

Uncensored and unclassified movies worth over N15 million were on Thursday destroyed in Plateau State by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). New Telegraph learnt that the materials destroyed were seized over the years in the Jos Zonal Office of the board and was the first destruction embarked on in 2020. The NFVCB […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: