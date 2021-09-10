Arts & Entertainments

Ubi Franklin, Iyanya reunite after five years apart

Posted on

Singer, Iyanya, and artiste manager, Ubi Franklin, have reunited under Made Men Music Group (MMMG), their label. In 2016, Iyanya had left MMMG, a music company he co-owned with Franklin, after an altercation with his partner. Franklin took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to announce their reunion under the brand after five years. “How time indeed flies, it has been 165.6M Secs, 2.8M minutes, 46K hours, 1916 days, 274 weeks, 63 months, 5 years since the resolution of the contract binding two resilient and hardworking parties that felt the need to give themselves time and grow independently,” he wrote.

“These parties having explored life differently in the same niche, various spheres and found a defining purpose to their missions have collectively decided to come as one body to reckon with. “We appreciate the effort of friends, colleagues and well wishers for the years of believing in our craft, supporting our purpose and encouraging our m i s – sion. “We also acknowledge the individual management over the past years and look forward to working as a large family. We hope that this re-emergence bring forth more successful years.”

