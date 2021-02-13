Arts & Entertainments

Ubi Franklin: Victoria Inyama, Sandra Iheuwa fight dirty

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama and one of Ubi Franklin’s baby mamas, Sandra Iheuwa, have been at each other’s throats on Instagram. What started as a piece of advice to single mothers from Ihuewa, ended up as a war of words between herself and Inyama. Ihuewa had taken to her Instagram page on Thursday, where she advised single mums on financial security.

She said: “Even if it’s small because that money go stop someday if you don’t receive 1 cent from the father of your child find something to do o. “I know someone who is a single mom but her priority in this life is to take pictures and post on Ig I don’t know if she is trying to pepper the father of her child/children…..but sis the real come up is to level up financially…. step on those necks and elevate. You can’t be slaying on the gram with $500 in your bank account.” Interestingly, Iheuwa’s statement didn’t sit right with Inyama as she blasted her for shaming single mums.

“As you stated single moms and baby mamas make it very clear that you are advising yourself. Bare it in mind that most single mums are distraught over the loss of their husbands,” she fired at Iheuwa. “Other single mothers fall into my category where they had to leave their marriage before they get killed/die because of domestic violence.

Pick your category and chill there, after all the father of your child didn’t even date you nor have marriage plans for you. Attack your co and don’t generalise with your uninformed biased mind.” Ihuewa, however, clapped back at the single mom, dragging her over her failed marriage. According to Iheuwa, the actress’s marriage didn’t end because of domestic violence.

“Stop claiming domestic violence advocate. Your ex-husband didn’t beat you. Stop lying so people can have pity on you. You are one sick human being. Jog off ‘government property.’ she replied. Inyama is yet to respond to Iheuwa’s latest post both fans of both celebrities have started pitching tents in the clash with their respective favorites.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

‘Omo Ghetto’ rakes in N124m in opening week

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’s ‘Omo Ghetto The Saga’ has closed Nollywood’s 2020 year with a major bang. According to a report by Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria, the star-studded feature film which premiered on Christmas day, raked in a cumulative revenue of N124,178,450 million. The ginormous figures places the film on Nollywood’s historical position […]
Arts & Entertainments

Friendship, political power play in season of betrayal

Posted on Author Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga

Title: The Blood Sample Author: Yemi Adebiyi Publisher: Free Communications Limited, Lagos Pages: 128 Year of publication: 2009 Reviewer: Adjekpagbon Blessed Mudiaga     ‘The Blood Sample’, is another thrilling novel by Yemi Adebiyi, among the pool of recent interesting romantic and political works being churned out by several Nigerian creative writers in the committee […]
Arts & Entertainments

And the youth rot behind bars

Posted on Author Our Reporters

‘Shoeless Night’ is the title of a gripping and compelling story written by Oluwafemi Oloidi. Published by Omojojolo Press, Nigeria, the 187-page book captures, in amazing details, the gruesome encounter of four exuberant youths in the hands of the Nigeria Police Force in Port Harcourt. It is a true-life story garnished with no fiction, no […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica