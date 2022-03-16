News

Ubong Essien’s book, The Challenge to Perform set for launch

The Challenge to Perform, a book authored by Ubong Essien, West and Central Africa’s first Certified Speaking Professional, is expected to be launched in Lagos on March 29 at Lagos Oriental Hotel. The launch planned to commemorate the author’s 47th birthday shall present a work of literature that encapsulates over two decades of professional work as a motivational and corporate speaker on critical values such as high performance for productivity; personal and workplace excellence and attitudinal transformation. According to Essien, the book essentially promotes the concept of performance as an imperative in all business and non-business contexts and also the need for a broader positive vision for the youths, who ostensibly are the foundation for a sustainable future in an easy to understand presentation with solu-

 

