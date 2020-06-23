UBRBDA staff protest continued stay of MD

Some members of staff of the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority (UBRBDA), Yola office have protested and asked their Managing Director, Abubakar Mu’azu, to vacate office following the alleged expiration of his tenure.

In a letter by the Director of Human Resources UBRBDA, Mr. Murtala Modibbo, dated June 8, which he addressed to Mu’azu, the HR head reminded the MD that his tenure as lapsed on June 6.

Consequently, the protesting staff asked Mu’azu to handover to the next high ranking officer as directed by the Act setting up the UBRBDA, amended in 2018.

The letter reads in part: “Your appointment letter dated Jan. 16, 2017, for initial period of four years with effect from June 6, 2016 refers.

“I wish to also draw your attention to the circular issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation dated Dec. 4, 2017 on end of tenure process for Head of Extra Ministerial Departments, Directors, Commissions and government owned companies,”

According to him, records showed that Mu,azu’s tenure ended on June 6, and ought to have vacated office.

However, the embattled MD, who spoke through Isa Mbamba, the Information Officer of the Authority, said he was still in the office waiting for his second term reappointment letter from the Presidency.

