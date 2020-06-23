Metro & Crime

UBRBDA staff protest continued stay of MD

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Some members of staff of the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority (UBRBDA), Yola office have protested and asked their Managing Director, Abubakar Mu’azu, to vacate office following the alleged expiration of his tenure.

In a letter by the Director of Human Resources UBRBDA, Mr. Murtala Modibbo, dated June 8, which he addressed to Mu’azu, the HR head reminded the MD that his tenure as lapsed on June 6.

Consequently, the protesting staff asked Mu’azu to handover to the next high ranking officer as directed by the Act setting up the UBRBDA, amended in 2018.

The letter reads in part: “Your appointment letter dated Jan. 16, 2017, for initial period of four years with effect from June 6, 2016 refers.

“I wish to also draw your attention to the circular issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation dated Dec. 4, 2017 on end of tenure process for Head of Extra Ministerial Departments, Directors, Commissions and government owned companies,”

According to him, records showed that Mu,azu’s tenure ended on June 6, and ought to have vacated office.

However, the embattled MD, who spoke through Isa Mbamba, the Information Officer of the Authority, said he was still in the office waiting for his second term reappointment letter from the Presidency.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Vulcanizer steals woman’s pants after fixing tyre

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

A 22-year-old vulcanizer, Dele Ope, has been arrested by the police in Ogun State for allegedly stealing pants of his female client.   The suspect was said to have gone to fix the tyre of a woman (name withheld) when he stole the underwear spread on on a rope within her compound.   Following his […]
Metro & Crime

U.S. indicts six Nigerians for $6m online scam

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

United States’ Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has designated six Nigerians for alleged involvement in online scams worth over $6 million (N2.1 billion). The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday listed the suspects who were designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13694, as amended by E.O. 13757, as Richard […]
Metro & Crime

Sanwo-Olu empowers, trains 300 PWDs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday distributed empowerment materials to people with phisical disabilities and special needs in Lagos State. The governor described the gesture as part of his administration’s Greater Lagos Agenda. According to Sanwo-Olu, his administration remains committed to leaving nobody behind in its socio-economic development. The governor, who spoke through the Commissioner for Youths […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: