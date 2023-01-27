UBTH @50: Obaseki hails mgt, staff, pledges sustained support

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday hailed the management and staff of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) for their contributions to the growth of the health sector in the last fifty years. Obaseki said this when he received members of the Central Working Committee of UBTH, who were on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City. He reassured the institution of government’s commitment to sustain reforms in the health sector, and pledged to continue the collaboration with the institution to train quality personnel to deliver efficient health services to Edo people.

