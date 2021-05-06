UBTH CMD cautions Nigerians on India’s COVID-19 experience

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Dr. Darlington Obaseki, yesterday cautioned Nigerians to adhere strictly to the NCDC COVID-19 protocols to avert what is currently happening in Indian, saying that the virus is still with us. He said this while flagging off the 2021 World Hands Hygiene Day, with the theme “Achieving health hygiene at the point of care,” which took place at the premises of the hospital in Benin, the state capital. “We have decided as a management team to mark the Day in this manner because the importance of hygiene at this period cannot be overemphasised. It is very apt, and we all realised what is going on in Indian

