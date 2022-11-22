UBTH, NLNG commission $500,000 ICU Centre

The Managements of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Tuesday in Benin City, Edo State commissioned a 15-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for patients seeking emergency care in Edo State.

Speaking at the launch, Prof Darlington Obaseki, Chief Medical Director of UBTH, said the project was part of the Nigeria LNG hospital support programme geared towards ameliorating healthcare challenges of patients in critical conditions.

Obaseki, who said the initiative was as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with NLNG, noted that it would complement the existing seven-bed ICU and cater for the hospital’s growing numbers of patients.

According to him: “We are one of the busiest hospitals in this country. Every week, we see close to 6,000 patients in a week; every week, we admit about 450 patients and we see about 430 emergencies in this hospital.

“So, this connote that we are highly subscribed and oversubscribed as a hospital which is an indication of the quality of services we offer. Unfortunately, over the years, we have only had a seven-bedded ICU which is almost always oversubscribed.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...