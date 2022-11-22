Health

UBTH, NLNG commission $500,000 ICU Centre

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin Comment(0)

The Managements of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Tuesday in Benin City, Edo State commissioned a 15-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for patients seeking emergency care in Edo State.

Speaking at the launch, Prof Darlington Obaseki, Chief Medical Director of UBTH, said the project was part of the Nigeria LNG hospital support programme geared towards ameliorating healthcare challenges of patients in critical conditions.

Obaseki, who said the initiative was as a result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with NLNG, noted that it would complement the existing seven-bed ICU and cater for the hospital’s growing numbers of patients.

According to him: “We are one of the busiest hospitals in this country. Every week, we see close to 6,000 patients in a week; every week, we admit about 450 patients and we see about 430 emergencies in this hospital.

“So, this connote that we are highly subscribed and oversubscribed as a hospital which is an indication of the quality of services we offer. Unfortunately, over the years, we have only had a seven-bedded ICU which is almost always oversubscribed.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

SCI Nigeria donates N50m equipment to boost care in pneumonia, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria has donated health care equipment worth about N50 million that would aid diagnosis and treatment outcomes for neonatal and under-five children battling pneumonia and other childhood diseases. The Chief of Party for the INSPIRING Project being implemented by the SCI Nigeria, Dr. Isah Adamu said the donated items would […]
Health

High intake of refined grains linked to heart disease, death risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Britain said excess consumption of highly processed (refined) grains is associated with higher risk of heart disease and death.   These are the results of a study published by ‘The BMJ’ yesterday. Cereal grains, such as oats, rice, barley and wheat make up around 50 per cent of daily caloric intake across the […]

stethoscope stethoscope)
Health

Nigerians expended $1bn on medical tourism in 2008 – Finance Minister

Posted on Author Reporter

  Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Nigerians expended $1.0 billion on medical tourism in 2008, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed has said. The amount she said went into  seeking treatments in four areas of healthcare namely oncology, cardio-vascular, nephrology and orthopaedic medicine. The minister spoke in Abuja at a  meeting with the team of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica