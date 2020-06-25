UCH didn’t receive N118m donation from Oyo –CMD

Management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, yesterday said it did not receive N118 million donation from the Oyo State government to fight coronavirus. The rebuttal followed the claim at a press conference on Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo, that the state had so far spent N2.7 billion on the coronavirus pandemic, out of which N118 million was donated to assist the UCH.

But the UCH Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, said in a statement that the tertiary health institution did not receive any money from the Oyo State government. Otegbayo said in the statement issued by the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, that the attention of the management was drawn to the content of a press statement from the Oyo State government that N118 million was given to the hospital to fight the COVID 19 pandemic.

He said: “We contacted some officials of Oyo State for a clarification on this, but it seems there is a misunderstanding in the difference between the College of Medicine of the University of Ibadan and the University College Hospital, Ibadan. It therefore behoves the management of the UCH to put the record straight. We hereby state emphatically that the University College Hospital, Ibadan, did not and has not received any monetary donation from the Oyo State government. “The Chief Medical Director of the UCH is a member of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force.

He should know if any money was given to UCH outside the 250 pieces of the PPE given to the hospital. All other services rendered to Oyo State by UCH have been strictly humanitarian and no financial benefits have accrued to the hospital. “The UCH has been able to cope with the rigours of pandemic through donations from the NCDC (an organ of the Federal Government), some corporate bodies, wellmeaning Nigerians, alumni associations of the hospital, staff and students of the hospital. “I therefore wish to say once again that the UCH is not in receipt of any N118 million as claimed by the Oyo State government.”

Like this: Like Loading...