UCH doctors suspend surgical operations due to water scarcity

Owing to shortage of water supply, medical doctors at the University College Hospital (UCH) Ibadan, have suspended all surgical operations in the hospital till further notice. For the past few days, it was observed that many patients on admission and their relatives have had to go through stress scouting for water owing to its lack in the health facility.

Some of the patients on admission said they had to buy bags of sachet water to bathe and flush the toilets in the hospital. According to a relative of one of the patients who spoke with New Telegraph on condition of anonymity yesterday, doctors in the hospital told his family member that they have suspended surgical operations in the hospital as a result of scarcity of water.

He said, “Someone who has been on admission at the UCH for days just called me now that there has not been water supply to UCH for four days now. Patients buy bags of sachet water to bath and flush toilet. He is on admission for surgery and because of the water situation; doctors told him no surgery for now.” Another patient said, “I was admitted to the hematology daycare unit in UCH yesterday. There was no water to even flush the toilet”, he lamented. When contacted for reaction to the unpleasant situation, the Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Toye Akinrinlola, confirmed scarcity of water, adding that the water scarcity was caused by ongoing renovation in the hospital.

He added that the renovation is expected to be completed in the next three weeks. “When you visited UCH what did you observe? You will observe that there is a massive renovation ongoing. We are replacing the sewage system, that is why we have to shut down some facilities. “When such renovation is ongoing, we have to shut down five blocks. We do not admit patients except for a few critical cases”, the PRO said.

