UCH rescinds proposed N1,000 electricity tariff on patients

The management of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, yesterday said it has rescinded its earlier decision to add N1,000 electricity fee to the service charge of every admitted patient in the hospital.

This was contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan by the hospital’s spokesperson, Mr Toye Akinrinlola.

The statement reported the Director of Administration of the hospital, Mr Stephen Oladejo, as saying that there was never a time the hospital charged such a fee. It said there was no time the hospital charged such a fee, and that it was more concerned with adequate healthcare delivery to Nigerians.

It said the memo being referred to was an internal document that was not implemented after a thorough review from internal mechanisms for such issues and had since been withdrawn. The statement said at no point did the hospital charge electricity fee.

