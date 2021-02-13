Arts & Entertainments

Uche Maduagwu: 98% of actresses get car gifts from married gay men

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has alleged that 98 per cent of his female colleagues have gotten car gifts from married gay men. The actor made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday. He said: “Being gay is my birthright so don’t try to change me ko le work Naija actresses who criticise me are not God more than half of current Nigerian ministers na gay and over 98 per cent of popular actresses got car gift from married gay rich men this year.”

The actor who is known for making daring and controversial statements recently came out of the closet. It will be recalled that a few weeks ago, Maduagwu revealed that he was proudly gay. He added: “Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice Jesus kind of love.” Maduagwu is a popular actor who became famous for trolling politicians, celebrities, and pastors on social media.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

#EndSARS officers killed my brother, took away his car, protester alleges

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The viral Port Harcourt protester, DJ Kaka, has disclosed that he will not back out of the #EndSARS movement until he brings down the overzealous police officers down, who killed his brother and took away his car.   The disc jockey, who is reportedly a Masters Degree holder and schooled in Ghana, had earlier narrated […]
Arts & Entertainments

Marine deck officer releases book on how to live good life

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Captain Chigozie Harbor, a marine deck officer with specialty in subsea and diving vessels, has written a book which focuses on how to live good life. ‘Lessons from the Sea: a Sailor’s Disclosure on how to Live the Good Life’’ is a timely intervention at a time mankind is facing the uncertainty posed by the […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Erica and Kiddwaya are cute together – Mike

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Every day, viewers of the Big Brother Naija show take to their various social media pages to share their views about the Lockdown housemates. While everyone has housemates that they support, they also have those that they admire. This is no different for 2019 BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate Mike Edwards. Although he has not openly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica