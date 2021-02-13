Uche Maduagwu: 98% of actresses get car gifts from married gay men

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has alleged that 98 per cent of his female colleagues have gotten car gifts from married gay men. The actor made this known via his Instagram page on Thursday. He said: “Being gay is my birthright so don’t try to change me ko le work Naija actresses who criticise me are not God more than half of current Nigerian ministers na gay and over 98 per cent of popular actresses got car gift from married gay rich men this year.”

The actor who is known for making daring and controversial statements recently came out of the closet. It will be recalled that a few weeks ago, Maduagwu revealed that he was proudly gay. He added: “Appreciate others and #share only love we need to respect peoples choices not to judge them so lets practice Jesus kind of love.” Maduagwu is a popular actor who became famous for trolling politicians, celebrities, and pastors on social media.

Like this: Like Loading...