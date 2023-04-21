Uche Nnanna Celebrates 9th Wedding Anniversary With Hubby

Nollywood actress, Uche Nnanna and her husband, Richard Maduka have both taken to their Instagram pages to celebrate their 9th wedding anniversary.

The actress took to her official Instagram page to share several family photos, as she invoke the intercession of the Holy Mother Mary upon her home.

She expressed gratitude to God as she reflected on how far the Lord has transformed them.



She wrote “See what the Lord has done. Just negodu how far the Lord has transformed us. Lord forever is our goal. Please lead, guide, and protect us.

“I invoke the intercession of the Holy Mother Mary upon our home. Pray for us oh Holy Mother of God. Happy 9th wedding anniversary to us B”.

In another post, Uche Nnanna penned an appreciation post to God for an amazing journey with her husband.

“It’s been 9 years since these 2 imperfect, family-oriented and Jesus lovers came together as husband and wife.Thank you for your Grade oh Lord that has always been there for us.

“It is a journey of forever. Lord guide and direct us the more. Sometimes it seems we are stocked and not knowing what next to do but you always show up for us in a way that we never imagined. We need your grace to continue Lord. It’s been you all the way Abba Father.

Oh Guardian Angel of God, our guardian dear, to whom his love commits us here. Even on this day and night be at our side, to light and guard, to rule and guide Amen.

Happy 9th wedding anniversary to us”.

In another post, she appreciates God and her husband and showers his words of praise whom she will be spending her old age with.

She wrote “Hello my Gee, are you there? So it’s been 9 years Gee, my guy, my gist partner, the love of my life, my Zaddy, my baby daddy, my business partner, my full package in one, and the man I will spend my old age with @richie_ten.

“It’s been 9 years of God’s goodness and Mercies that have brought us this far.

“The LORD is our rock and our fortress, our deliverer; our God, our strength, in whom we trust; our buckler, the horn of our salvation, ad our high tower. Psalm 18:2.

Happy 9th wedding anniversary to us