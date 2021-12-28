News

Uche Nwosu lawfully arrested, not abducted – APC

The Imo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said Mr Uche Nwosu, a former governorship can didate in the state, was lawfully arrested rather than abducted. This is contained in a release signed by the APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Cajetan Duke, and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

Duke described the law as not being a respecter of any individual, noting that refusal to honour genuine and lawful police invitations could warrant forceful arrest to bring an individual to book. He added that the APC in Imo, led by Mr Mac- Donald Ebere, would not condone “acrimonious rantings” that point to Governor Hope Uzodimma’s inability to manage the security situation in the state. He advised Nigerians, especially social media handlers, to desist from peddling rumours and unfounded allegations aimed at defaming the governor and the state government.

“The APC staunchly supports the governor and government of Imo in their effort to restore sanity, peace, order and sustainable economic development in the state. “As a party, we advise Nigerians to refrain from trite shenanigans and doomed efforts to link Governor Uzodimma with self-imposed and merited predicament.

 

