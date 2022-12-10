Uche Odoh tests directorial prowess with HellRide

Nigerian filmmaker and photographer, Uche Odoh, is set to release her directorial debut for a feature film, Hell Ride. The former model-turned filmmaker first shot into the limelight after participating in the 2007 edition of the Amstel Malta Box Office Competition but has since worked on the set of notable Nigerian films such as King of Boys and Up North to name a few. In 2020, her mini-series; Life As It Is, got an AMVCA nomination for Best TV series. The 33-year-old creator is excited to share a new story with the world. According to her, Hell Ride presented a new kind of challenge and it really was exciting working on the project.

“It is definitely different from anything I have worked on in the past,” she noted, while speaking on the film that is set to hit streaming platforms this December. “It was a great experience working with the cast and crew and we can’t wait to share the beauty we created with the world.” The film follows the story of Chimdi Abiodun, an overworked female cab driver played by Chioma Akpotha and her passenger, Akuabata Ochinanwata, a sophisticated arrogant, young CEO with anger issues played by Enyinna Nwigwe and their unlikely partnership for a whole day.

Hell Ride was produced by Propa Studios, a disruptive global film studio focused on telling original African stories, founded by Uche Odoh and her co-founder, Prosper Okeowo. The movie stars seasoned Nollywood actors like Femi Adebayo, Shalewa Ashafa, Keppy Ekpeyong, Bayo Davies, Yomi King, Ogbolor Omotunde ‘Lolo1’ Adebowale, and Bolaji Amusan aka Mr. Latin. The movie is currently touring film festivals across the world and has won Best Picture at the Zuma Film Festival 2022, earned its director a nomination for Best female filmmaker at the just concluded Real-time International Film Festival 2022 and was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival and Africa International Film Festival in November of 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...