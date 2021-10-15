Uche Ogbodo: I was world’s saddest woman when I had my first pregnancy

Nollywood actress cum film producer, Uche Ogbodo, says she was the “world’s saddest pregnant woman” when she had her first baby. The ‘Mummy why’ actress brought the revelation to light in an Instagram post recently — amid the now-viral #pregnancychallenge aimed at helping women share their pregnancy experiences.

In 2013, the Enugu-born actress had tied the knot with Ato Ubby, the ex-Nigerian footballer, but the union collapsed barely 10 months later. The marriage, however, produced a girl, whom the pair welcomed in 2014 before parting ways. In the post, Uche said the pregnancy became a difficult experience for her at the time because she was with the “wrong person.”

“But guys really pregnancy will humble you oooo, especially when you are with the wrong person. My first pregnancy Hmmm,” she wrote. “Excuse me to say I was the saddest pregnant woman in the world when I had my first baby, but I will not say (thunder fire him or God punish the man) and that’s because my God who sees and knows the heart of man has erased my scar and given me beauty for ashes. “Thank you my love Bobby Maris for putting unending joy & laughter on my Face. I love you endlessly.” The film star had earlier this year unveiled Bobby Maris as her new lover. In June, the pair welcomed their first child together.

Like this: Like Loading...