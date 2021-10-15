Arts & Entertainments

Uche Ogbodo: I was world’s saddest woman when I had my first pregnancy

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nollywood actress cum film producer, Uche Ogbodo, says she was the “world’s saddest pregnant woman” when she had her first baby. The ‘Mummy why’ actress brought the revelation to light in an Instagram post recently — amid the now-viral #pregnancychallenge aimed at helping women share their pregnancy experiences.

In 2013, the Enugu-born actress had tied the knot with Ato Ubby, the ex-Nigerian footballer, but the union collapsed barely 10 months later. The marriage, however, produced a girl, whom the pair welcomed in 2014 before parting ways. In the post, Uche said the pregnancy became a difficult experience for her at the time because she was with the “wrong person.”

“But guys really pregnancy will humble you oooo, especially when you are with the wrong person. My first pregnancy Hmmm,” she wrote. “Excuse me to say I was the saddest pregnant woman in the world when I had my first baby, but I will not say (thunder fire him or God punish the man) and that’s because my God who sees and knows the heart of man has erased my scar and given me beauty for ashes. “Thank you my love Bobby Maris for putting unending joy & laughter on my Face. I love you endlessly.” The film star had earlier this year unveiled Bobby Maris as her new lover. In June, the pair welcomed their first child together.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Wizkid features in October issue of GQ magazine

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid features in the October issue of respected culture magazine, GQ. Fit to his brand and demeanour, Wizkid spots a chilled look with a white shirt and pants by Homme Plissé Issey Miyake, sandals by Ancient Greek Sandals and sunglasses by Versace. The tone of the interview is relaxed and conversational in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Making science common sense

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

How has vaccination, the scientific method of preventing poliomyelitis and a new way of looking at the disease, become a part of common sense? Indeed, concerns over the safety of vaccines have been the subject of intellectual discourse and research since 1709 when Edward Jenner, a country doctor living in Berkley, England conducted the first […]
Arts & Entertainments

Acholalo: Idoma International Carnival 2020 holds special programme

Posted on Author Reporter

  Due to the government and health experts directives on coronavirus safety protocols on social distancing, ban on large gatherings, the 2020 edition of the Idoma International Carnival will not be at full tilt, organisers of the biggest street party in north of the Niger have said. The Carnival is an annual event held in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica