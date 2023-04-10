UCL: Heineken’s ‘Cheers to All Fans’ tour begins in Owerri

The excitement of Champions League football is reaching fever pitch as the quarterfinal matches take centre stage.

Heineken, the premium beer brand from the stable of Nigerian Breweries PLC is adding to the excitement with its “Cheers to all fans” campaign.

Starting in Owerri, the tour will kick off with Chelsea and Real Madrid’s second-leg quarter-final match at Stamford Bridge.

Even though the atmosphere in London has been anything but exciting lately, it is guaranteed to be a fulfilled and action-packed night at the Chillis bar on Tuesday, April 18 when the “Cheers to all fans” tour begins in Owerri.

Champions League nights with Heineken have always been electrifying and much more is expected this term with the extended “Cheers to all fans” campaign which more than anything else reiterates fans’ inclusivity without female stereotypes.

Bants, beer, top-notch music from star artists, jokes, quiz competitions as well as plenty of prizes are som

Like this: Like Loading...