UCL: It wasn’t the night you deserved, Man City thank fans

Manchester City have thanked their fans for their support following their Champions League final loss to Chelsea at the Estádio do Dragão in Portugal on Saturday.
“It wasn’t the night you deserved,” Manchester City said, “but we’re eternally grateful for your immense support today and throughout this difficult season!”
“Win or lose, City till’ we die!,” the final part of the message read.
Pep Guardiola’s City side fell a goal behind in the 42nd minute of the game after Mason Mount assisted Kai Havertz to a comfortable finish.
With key player Kevin De Bruyne getting injured and substituted — following a head-on collision with Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger — The Cityzens were unable to break through Chelsea’s defensive wall.
A last-minute attempt by Riyad Mahrez which was only a couple of inches away from goal was City’s final goal-scoring attempt before the final blast of the whistle went off and had Chelsea win their second ever Champions League title.
Saturday’s defeat is coach Pep Guardiola’s first Champions League final loss, and by losing the final, City lost the chance to clinch their first-ever Champions League trophy.

