Sports

UCL: Manchester City, Real Madrid clash

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as Heineken rewards fans with quality merchandise

 

International premium brand, Heineken, has perfected plans to shower fans with lovely merchandise to reward them for their passion for the football in the UEFA Champions league semifinals.

 

With only four teams left and just one Nigerian player in contention, feisty battles are expected for the final tickets when Manchester City take on Real Madrid and Liverpool face the giant killers, Villarreal on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Having always provided unique and exquisite viewing experiences for fans and loyal customers every other match-day and even bringing the iconic Champions League trophy for a tour of two cities, Heineken is adding more for the fans in this semi-final stage.

 

To win the high-quality merchandise being graciously provided by Heineken, fans are simply required to show just how much they love the game and support their darling teams with captivating pictures that highlight their passion. Following the Heinekenng handle on Instagram, they would be required to post a picture showing how they and their squad FAN UP for the semi-final games.

 

To stand a chance of being selected for the mouth-watering prizes, fans must tag @Heinekenng and use these hashtags #CheersToPassion #CheersToAllFans The Senior Brand Manager Heineken, Chinwe Greg-Egu, said the fans were deserved rewards just as the players on the pitch.

 

“The game is incomplete without the fans, that is why we always factor them in and hold them in high esteem in all that we do” he stated. Heineken’s 2021/22 UEFA Champions League campaign entitled, “Cheers to All Fans”, highlights the inclusive nature of the game of football, communicating that football belongs to all passionate fans; regardless of gender, age, or tribe.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Musa not same player that ruled league 18 years ago –Finidi George

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Super Eagles Star Finidi George says the return of Ahmed Musa to Kano Pillars is good for the image of the Nigerian professional football league but warned the fans not to expect the same player that lit up the league 18 years ago. Pillars confirmed that the former Leicester City and CSKA Moscow winger […]
Sports

Chinese tennis star, Peng Shuai, again denies sex assault in interview

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has again denied alleging sexual assault, in her first interview with Western media since she accused a top Chinese party leader of coercing her into sex. Ms Peng spoke to French newspaper L’Equipe at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Sunday, reports the BBC. She sparked global concern last […]
Sports

Bolt: I didn’t get a fair chance during football trial in Australia

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Usain Bolt believes he didn’t get a fair chance when he attempted to become a footballer in Australia. The Jamaican superstar trialed with A-League club Central Coast Mariners in mid-2018 as he chased a career kicking the round ball after retiring from athletics. Despite scoring twice in a friendly match, Bolt failed to earn a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica