UCL: Manchester City, Real Madrid clash

…as Heineken rewards fans with quality merchandise

International premium brand, Heineken, has perfected plans to shower fans with lovely merchandise to reward them for their passion for the football in the UEFA Champions league semifinals.

With only four teams left and just one Nigerian player in contention, feisty battles are expected for the final tickets when Manchester City take on Real Madrid and Liverpool face the giant killers, Villarreal on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively. Having always provided unique and exquisite viewing experiences for fans and loyal customers every other match-day and even bringing the iconic Champions League trophy for a tour of two cities, Heineken is adding more for the fans in this semi-final stage.

To win the high-quality merchandise being graciously provided by Heineken, fans are simply required to show just how much they love the game and support their darling teams with captivating pictures that highlight their passion. Following the Heinekenng handle on Instagram, they would be required to post a picture showing how they and their squad FAN UP for the semi-final games.

To stand a chance of being selected for the mouth-watering prizes, fans must tag @Heinekenng and use these hashtags #CheersToPassion #CheersToAllFans The Senior Brand Manager Heineken, Chinwe Greg-Egu, said the fans were deserved rewards just as the players on the pitch.

“The game is incomplete without the fans, that is why we always factor them in and hold them in high esteem in all that we do” he stated. Heineken’s 2021/22 UEFA Champions League campaign entitled, “Cheers to All Fans”, highlights the inclusive nature of the game of football, communicating that football belongs to all passionate fans; regardless of gender, age, or tribe.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...