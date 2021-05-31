UCL: Oliseh expresses disappointment over Guardiola’s tactical approach to final

Former Super Eagles captain, Sunday Oliseh, has expressed disappointment over the tactical approach of Manchester City’s coach, Pep Guardiola, to the Champions League final loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

The former Juventus midfielder on Twitter said Chelsea deserved the win as he praised N’golo Kante and Chelsea goalkeeper, Edouard Mendy, for their performance in the win. It would be recalled that Chelsea won their second Champions League title on Saturday after defeating Man City 1-0 in the final.

The Blues cruised to glory in Porto after Kai Havertz scored the only goal of the game in the 42nd minute. After the opening goal, Chelsea and Manchester City failed to manage a single shot on target despite the latter having the greater ball possession

