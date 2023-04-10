UCL: Osimhen Misses Napoli Training Ahead Of Milan Clash

Super Eagle and Napoli Forward, Victor Osimhen on Monday missed a training session with teammates due to his muscle injury.

Recall that Osimhen suffered a tear in his adductor muscle in March and has missed the last two games against AC Milan and Leece.

Popular Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio who disclosed this said that Osimhen did not take part in squad training.

He was said to have worked individually on the pitch before heading into the gym.

However, Osimhen will go for medical tests on Tuesday, April 11, to determine his availability for the anticipated UEFA Champions League (UCL) game.

Napoli is expected to play against AC Milan in the quarter-final first-leg clash of the UEFA Champions League at San Siro on Wednesday.

