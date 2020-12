UCL Rd 16 draw: Barca, PSG in top of the bill clash

Liverpool face RB Leipzig, Chelsea meet Atletico

…as Man Utd draw Real Sociedad, Arsenal get Benfica

Liverpool will face Manchester United’s Champions League conquerors RB Leipzig in the last 16 next year.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who topped Group D in Europe’s premier club competition, will take on the German outfit who beat United 3-2 last week to claim a place in the knockout stage.

Manchester City will also face Bundesliga opposition in the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach, while the Premier League’s other remaining representatives, Chelsea, will take on Atletico Madrid.

The tie of the round is arguably Barcelona v Paris St Germain.

The French side were finalists last season but will have bad memories of facing Barca in 2017, when their 4-0 first-leg lead was overturned in a dramatic 6-1 defeat at the Nou Camp.

Holders Bayern Munich will take on Italian side Lazio, while Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his native Portugal with Juventus to take on Porto.

Europa League holders Sevilla are up against Borussia Dortmund while 13-times winners Real Madrid take on Atalanta, who reached the quarter-finals last season.

Meanwhile, Manchester United face a testing tie in the last 32 of the Europa League after being drawn against La Liga leaders Real Sociedad, while Arsenal must get past Benfica and Tottenham were drawn against Austrian side Wolfsberger.

Leicester will take on Slavia Prague while Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers play Belgian side Royal Antwerp with all ties being played in February

