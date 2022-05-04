Sports

UCL: Real Madrid, Man City in crunch tie

After one of the most extraordinary Champions League semi-final first-leg ties in recent memory, Real Madrid and Manchester City square off at the Bernabeu for the second leg today. Pep Guardiola’s side edged an astonishing battle 4-3 at the Etihad, but their hosts are no strangers to stunning European comebacks in the Spanish capital.

 

Benzema’s brace either side of Vinicius Junior’s dazzling run and finish has kept the tie alive for a Real side whose defence was also breached at will by the Citizens, who struck four times themselves through Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden on the night.

 

Carlo Ancelotti’s side quickly dusted off their shooting boots to hit Espanyol for four without reply and confirm their status as La Liga champions with four games to spare at the weekend, and a domestic and European double would certainly send a reminder to the footballing world of their long-standing continental dominance.

 

While Los Blancos overturned a one goal deficit to dump Paris Saint-Germain out of the tournament in this    tieseason’s last-16 stage, the capital outfit have never made it through to the final when losing the first leg of a semi-final, and history cannot repeat itself if a 14th European crown is to remain on the agenda.

 

It has been less than a month since an English team last came up trumps on the Bernabeu turf, although Chelsea’s thrilling 3-2 win proved inconsequential in the end, and not since December 2018 have Real Madrid failed to score at home in the Champions League – a streak which is unlikely to end even against the most resilient of City backlines.

 

