UCL: Tuchel Reveals He’s Losing Sleep Ahead Of Man City Quarter Final

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

 Ex-Chelsea and Bayern Munich Manager, Thomas Tuchel has said he is unable to sleep ahead of tonight’s UEFA champions League (UCL) game against Man City.

Bayern will be facing the Pep Guardiola side in the first leg of the UCL quarter-finals game.

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Tuchel said, “I will try to go to bed early, I hope I will be able to sleep. The best preparation is sleep but sometimes it is hard to sleep. I went to the training ground early today because I couldn’t sleep.”

Recall that Tuchel took over from Julian Nagelsmann at the Bundesliga champions last month.

The former Chelsea boss also added that he cannot rely on his experience from previous games against Pep Guardiola.

The way Man City play is relatively clear,” Tuchel said. “You can clearly see that Guardiola has been around for six or seven years.

“It’s the highest level that European football currently has to offer. They are the gold standard and they’re in top form.

“It’s unique what Pep does. We’ll try to find solutions but we’ll need a complete performance to create problems for City.”

