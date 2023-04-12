Sports World News

UCL: We Don’t Depend On One Player – Napoli Captain Reveals

AC Milan and Napoli will on Wednesday, April 12 face each other in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) quarter-finals at 8 pm.

Speaking ahead of the game, Napoli captain, Giovanni Di Lorenzo said he believes his team can perform well against AC Milan without the presence of Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen, who has made five appearances for Napoli in the UCL this season with four goals, is currently suffering from a muscle injury he sustained while on international duty with Nigeria in March.

The Serie A leaders, Napoli were battered 4-0 by AC Milan in a league match last month with Osimhen missing in action.

Also, as they head tonight’s game, there are fears the Parthenopeans could suffer a similar fate this time but Di Lorenzo has assured that his absence won’t affect the team.

Di Lorenzo who believes it will be a tight affair between two good teams said they would surely win., 

“We know that Osimhen is a great player and he is very important to us, but we don’t depend only on one player. We have and have full confidence in the available players.”

“So we are calm from this point of view. I repeat Osimhen is important for us, but he won’t be there in this match, and therefore, we will face them with the players we have,” he said.

