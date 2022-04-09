News

UCMAS rewards school children with cash, investment of N10m

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A mental arithmetic platform in Nigeria, operating under UCMAS Education, has rewarded school children who participated in its academic event, with cash and investment worth over N10m. Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos on Friday, the Country Director, UCMAS Edu. Nigeria, Stephen Amoako Ofori, said the event met their expectations in terms of the quality displayed by participants. “When they are aware such concept is in Nigeria, they quickly came on board and for the past seven years, they are operating in Nigeria. They have seen an outstanding number of school children. “We have 5000 children engaged in the programme. We are very happy that parents have buys into the mental arithmetic concept that can champion the growth of their children’s mental ability to enhance their education. Ofori further said that the importance of arithmetic can’t be overemphasized because it has dependence of all the subjects, even if they want to studies English language In the universities, mathematics is required.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Top US congressional leaders meet on COVID-19; McConnell vows agreement

Posted on Author Reporter

  Top U.S. congressional leaders were meeting on Tuesday as they sought to finalize a massive government funding bill and end a standoff on coronavirus relief, with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin expected to join by telephone. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, invited Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, as well as […]
News

Stop malicious statements against Islam, group tells Kukah

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

A group, Muslim Solidarity Forum, an umbrella body of Islamic organisations has called on the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah, to immediately stop his malicious attacks against Islam, Muslims and tender an unreserved apology or else quickly and quietly leave the seat of the Caliphate.   Acting Chairman of the forum […]
News Top Stories

NLC to shut down economy January 27 over proposed pump price increase

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has resolved to embark on a nationwide protest on January 27, 2021, to express its rejection and resistance to the proposed plans by the Federal Government to increase the pump price of petrol by 2022. NLC however, added that should the proposed price take effect before the date scheduled for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica