UCMAS rewards school children with cash, investment of N10m

A mental arithmetic platform in Nigeria, operating under UCMAS Education, has rewarded school children who participated in its academic event, with cash and investment worth over N10m. Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos on Friday, the Country Director, UCMAS Edu. Nigeria, Stephen Amoako Ofori, said the event met their expectations in terms of the quality displayed by participants. “When they are aware such concept is in Nigeria, they quickly came on board and for the past seven years, they are operating in Nigeria. They have seen an outstanding number of school children. “We have 5000 children engaged in the programme. We are very happy that parents have buys into the mental arithmetic concept that can champion the growth of their children’s mental ability to enhance their education. Ofori further said that the importance of arithmetic can’t be overemphasized because it has dependence of all the subjects, even if they want to studies English language In the universities, mathematics is required.
