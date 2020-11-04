UCTH doctor kidnapped as doctors embark on indefinite strike in C’River

A medical doctor with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Dr. Godwin Udo has been kidnapped in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, even as the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA)

in the state is spoilt for war with the state government.

Udo was allegedly abducted on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence in Bateba Street at about 7 pm by some gunmen numbering five.

Udo’s abductors reportedly stormed his residence while he was trying to drive into his compound and blocked him at the gate before whisking him away in his car to an unknown destination.

A family source said the abductors only called at about 2:00am on Wednesday morning and demanded N7 million as ransom.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River State branch has embarked on an indefinite strike over the incident.

The state Chairman of NMA, Dr. Innocent Abang at a press briefing on Wednesday disclosed this, saying the situation has gone out of hand and that the association cannot sit by and watch its members become prey to kidnappers.

He said the association has reached out to various security agencies, wondering how Udo was kidnapped when there is curfew in the state and when soldiers have been on the streets of Calabar since last week Sunday.

The doctors are piqued that even after the State House of Assembly had passed the Anti-kidnapping Bill prescribing death sentence for offenders, the governor is yet to act on it.

