Metro & Crime

UCTH doctor kidnapped as doctors embark on indefinite strike in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James, Comment(0)

A medical doctor with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Dr. Godwin Udo has been kidnapped in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, even as the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA)
in the state is spoilt for war with the state government.
Udo was allegedly abducted on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence in Bateba Street at about 7 pm by some gunmen numbering five.
Udo’s abductors reportedly stormed his residence while he was trying to drive into his compound and blocked him at the gate before whisking him away in his car to an unknown destination.
A family source said the abductors only called at about 2:00am on Wednesday morning and demanded N7 million as ransom.
Meanwhile, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Cross River State branch has embarked on an indefinite strike over the incident.
The state Chairman of NMA, Dr. Innocent Abang at a press briefing on Wednesday disclosed this, saying the situation has gone out of hand and that the association cannot sit by and watch its members become prey to kidnappers.
He said the association has reached out to various security agencies, wondering how Udo was kidnapped when there is curfew in the state and when soldiers have been on the streets of Calabar since last week Sunday.
The doctors are piqued that even after the State House of Assembly had passed the Anti-kidnapping Bill prescribing death sentence for offenders, the governor is yet to act on it.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Commissioner harps on participatory governance

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Akwa Ibom community to partner State Govt The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has commended the Akwa Ibom cpommunity, Abuja for their continuous supports to the state government and charged members of the community to channel their rich expertise and professionalism to the development of the state for […]
Metro & Crime

Two policemen burnt to death in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Iba dan

Makinde sues for peace   Thugs yesterday attacked police stations, brutalised and later burnt alive two policemen at Iwo Road in Ibadan, Oyo State. It took the intervention of Governor Seyi Makinde and his security convoy that prevented the Idi Ape Testing Ground Police Division from being burnt. Several sporadic gunshots from the police prevented […]
Metro & Crime

Anniversaries: Diri calls for sober reflection

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri on Monday said as a state and a nation, the  24th and the 60th anniversaries  call for sober reflection and advocated the need for the people to shun all forms of divisive tendencies that could hinder growth and development. Speaking in Yenagoa, the state capital,  in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: