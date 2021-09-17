News

UCTH doctors perform first open heart surgery

Doctor at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) have successfully performed the first open heart surgery, a development which threw the hospital and university into celebration. The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Ikpeme Ikpeme, who disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists in Calabar, the state capital, said the feat was made possible through the dedication and commit ment of his medical team. Ikpeme said the patient received a Mitral Valve Replacement following about six and a half hours of surgery, explaining further that the successful operation was a result two years of hard work, determination, sacrifice, vision and focus at different levels of the hospital.

He said: “On Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 6:45p.m, history was made in our UCTH when the first-ever open heart surgery was performed in our hospital and the patient safely wheeled out to our intensive care unit. “She had received a Mitral valve replacement following about six and a half hours of surgery. This has been a culmination of hard work, determination, sacrifice, vision and focus at different levels of our hospital,” the release explained. Ikpeme clarified that the feat did not just come without sacrifices, even as he noted that his two years in office saw him constructing a theatre suit, using in-house engineering and technical teams; creating a multidisciplinary heart surgery team; clearing of huge containers from Onne Port and investment in equipment worth millions of naira to buy Heart Lung Machine, Heater-Cooler Interchanger System and Cell Savers.

