Udala FC targets NPFL after promotion to NNL

The president of Udala FC of Nnewi, Chief Udala Philip Nonso, has said the next target for the club would be promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League after gaining ticket to the Nigeria National League during the recently-concluded Nationwide League One. The president stated this when the General Manager of Kwara United, Bashir Badawiy, paid him a visit recently where the former Rivers United Team Coordinator presented the Afonja Warriors jersey to him. Udala, who is among few individuals who have been investing their personal funds in sponsoring clubs in the country, said the most important thing for the club is consistency while thanking Badawiy for the visit.

“It is not going to be easy but we are focusing on taking it a step higher,” Udala said. “I really want to thank Kwara United GM for this visit, it is going to go a long way in motivating the players seeing the GM of a NPFL club coming around to see us. “We have the quality to make it in the NNL and from there qualify for the NPFL.” Speaking further, the president said he has been investing a lot in the club and not just for profit making alone, but helping the society by promoting peace through football in the country.

