Udala Nation: Eze’s poetry finds new voices, rhythms with Dallie, Masthamind

Notable journalist and award-winning poet, James Eze, recently unveiled his latest creative exploration as he takes his poetry further with his collaboration with the duo of Michael Chibuike Chinedu, aka. Mastermind, and Daly Nnabuife, alias Dalyesther, making up the poetrymusic collective, ‘Udala Nation’.

At a media parley held at the serene Bukka Hut Surulere, Lagos, Eze feted journalists with sample tracks from the yet-to-be-released music album titled ‘Daybreak’ – inspiring poetry cast in songs.

It is a rich potpourri of soul and alternative music, and R&B. ‘Udala Nation’, according to Eze, is named after the ‘Udala’ tree and it refers to the productive nature of his creative oeuvre. “Whatever materials I need for artistic expression,” he says, “are there in my culture. Udala in the Igbo cultural context is a symbol of innocence.

The traditional Igbo society used to be a place of gathering and play for children. Under the Udala fruit tree, while waiting for the fruits to drop, the ripe ones would fall and children would run to pick Udala. I look at that encounter in my childhood. Udala Nation is about pleasant music, a kind of entertainment that is wholesome.

They are poetry cast in songs,” said Eze, the author of the award winning poetry volume, ‘Dispossessed’. Before relocating to Anambra State to work with Governor Willie Obiano as his media aide, Eze had a robust career in public relations, corporate affairs and media. Eze disclosed that he was persuaded by a friend to record his poems.

The next challenge was how to male and female singers. Prior to meeting Eze, Dallie and Masthamind had been friends at the university with shared interest in music. It was purely happenstance that both of them would work with Eze on this new project. “I called Masthamind. He sounded disinterested. He didn’t have a conversational voice but his singing is peerless. He weighed it, calculating. And then he came.

They both came fully made. And they worked almost without supervision,” he said. He noted that he embarked because of his love for music, and singing in his formative years, adding that it also signified his quest to reach a wider audience with an art form that appears more accessible than poetry that is more tedious in delivery.

“Poetry has always been very isolationist, very eclectic, very selective of its audiences, but music cuts through the gutter to reach wider ears and wider audiences,” Eze enthused.

He added that when the producer sent him the song, ‘Tears on My Pillow,’ he was aboard a plane to Manchester. “I listened and cried,” he said. For Dalyesther, the project was a whole new experience.

“Doing this was different because it challenged me and pushed me out of my comfort zone. I needed to tap into the storyline first and then be able to express it in my own words,” she said.

On his part, Masthamind sees the ‘Udala Nation’ project as a learning experience even though he is an experienced guitarist who, like Dallie, honed his skills at the church. “I will say this experience has made me improve in certain areas of my career.

It is a good journey so far,” he added. Eze disclosed that ‘Daybreak’ which has songs, such as ‘I Found Love’, ‘He Said, She Said’ and ‘Tears On My Pillow’ among others, would appear in an EP which would be released soon, stressing that the lyrics of the songs are not vulgar. “There’s nothing you encounter in these songs that will foul up your mood. We are not selling sex, pornography.

We have positive messages that families could listen to. It’s not the kind of music that in your car with your children, if it comes up on air, you turn your radio off,” he said. “Besides, these are not just songs as we know them, but poetry couched in songs.

In one of our very new productions, entitled ‘He Said, She Said’, we tried to look at issues of gender; what are the afflictions of being a girl child? What are the difficulties, prospects and challenges of being a male child in our society? We have a song that addresses that.

“In a sense, we are saying, we are not just offering you songs that do not have deep meanings. We are offering you poetry, very intense capsules of feelings put together, captured in a song or in songs.”

