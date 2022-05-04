Arts & Entertainments

Udala Nation: Eze’s poetry finds new voices, rhythms with Dallie, Masthamind

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme Comment(0)

Notable journalist and award-winning poet, James Eze, recently unveiled his latest creative exploration as he takes his poetry further with his collaboration with the duo of Michael Chibuike Chinedu, aka. Mastermind, and Daly Nnabuife, alias Dalyesther, making up the poetrymusic collective, ‘Udala Nation’.

 

At a media parley held at the serene Bukka Hut Surulere, Lagos, Eze feted journalists with sample tracks from the yet-to-be-released music album titled ‘Daybreak’ – inspiring poetry cast in songs.

 

It is a rich potpourri of soul and alternative music, and R&B. ‘Udala Nation’, according to Eze, is named after the ‘Udala’ tree and it refers to the productive nature of his creative oeuvre. “Whatever materials I need for artistic expression,” he says, “are there in my culture. Udala in the Igbo cultural context is a symbol of innocence.

 

The traditional Igbo society used to be a place of gathering and play for children. Under the Udala fruit tree, while waiting for the fruits to drop, the ripe ones would fall and children would run to pick Udala. I look at that encounter in my childhood. Udala Nation is about pleasant music, a kind of entertainment that is wholesome.

 

They are poetry cast in songs,” said Eze, the author of the award winning poetry volume, ‘Dispossessed’. Before relocating to Anambra State to work with Governor Willie Obiano as his media aide, Eze had a robust career in public relations, corporate affairs and media. Eze disclosed that he was persuaded by a friend to record his poems.

 

The next challenge was how to male and female singers. Prior to meeting Eze, Dallie and Masthamind had been friends at the university with shared interest in music. It was purely happenstance that both of them would work with Eze on this new project. “I called Masthamind. He sounded disinterested. He didn’t have a conversational voice but his singing is peerless. He weighed it, calculating. And then he came.

 

They both came fully made. And they worked almost without supervision,” he said. He noted that he embarked because of his love for music, and singing in his formative years, adding that it also signified his quest to reach a wider audience with an art form that appears more accessible than poetry that is more tedious in delivery.

 

“Poetry has always been very isolationist, very eclectic, very selective of its audiences, but music cuts through the gutter to reach wider ears and wider audiences,” Eze enthused.

 

He added that when the producer sent him the song, ‘Tears on My Pillow,’ he was aboard a plane to Manchester. “I listened and cried,” he said. For Dalyesther, the project was a whole new experience.

 

“Doing this was different because it challenged me and pushed me out of my comfort zone. I needed to tap into the storyline first and then be able to express it in my own words,” she said.

 

On his part, Masthamind sees the ‘Udala Nation’ project as a learning experience even though he is an experienced guitarist who, like Dallie, honed his skills at the church. “I will say this experience has made me improve in certain areas of my career.

 

It is a good journey so far,” he added. Eze disclosed that ‘Daybreak’ which has songs, such as ‘I Found Love’, ‘He Said, She Said’ and ‘Tears On My Pillow’ among others, would appear in an EP which would be released soon, stressing that the lyrics of the songs are not vulgar. “There’s nothing you encounter in these songs that will foul up your mood. We are not selling sex, pornography.

 

We have positive messages that families could listen to. It’s not the kind of music that in your car with your children, if it comes up on air, you turn your radio off,” he said. “Besides, these are not just songs as we know them, but poetry couched in songs.

 

In one of our very new productions, entitled ‘He Said, She Said’, we tried to look at issues of gender; what are the afflictions of being a girl child? What are the difficulties, prospects and challenges of being a male child in our society? We have a song that addresses that.

 

“In a sense, we are saying, we are not just offering you songs that do not have deep meanings. We are offering you poetry, very intense capsules of feelings put together, captured in a song or in songs.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Robbers attack actress, Kemi Afolabi, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  Popular Yoruba movie actress, Kemi Afolabi was attacked by cutlass-wielding robbers at Arepo, Ogun State along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The actress disclosed this on Instagram as she narrated how she and her driver escaped. According to her, they were attacked on Tuesday night while she was returning home from a movie shoot. Afolabi, still […]
Arts & Entertainments

NCC seeks stakeholders support as MSCN donates vehicle, laptops

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has called on all stakeholders within the creative industry to always engage with it in order to keep it busy. The Director General of the Commission, Mr. John Asein, made the appeal when he received a donation of 20 pieces of HP laptops, an HP colour laser jet printer and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Anonymous group hacks Nigerian Police database

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A hacktivist group, Anonymous has reportedly hacked database of the Nigerian Police, revealed their details, and issued President Muhammadu Buhari a 72-hour ultimatum to grant the requests of #EndSARS protesters or face consequences. The anonymous group also claimed to have hacked several Government websites as protests against police brutality in Nigeria.   This is coming […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica