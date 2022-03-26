Udebunma, Maduka excel at racing tourney

The President of the Royal Race Walking Foundation, Mrs Felicia Eze, has expressed satisfaction on the outcome of the maiden Royal Race Walking Championship held in Lagos on Friday which saw Udebunma Chinemerem of the United Christian Secondary School Apapa Lagos, winning the boys race.

The second position went to Nma Franklin from the same school as Adeboye Tobi of Stadium High School finished with the third position. Maduka Blessing from United Christian Secondary School, Apapa Lagos, emerged champion in the girls category leaving the second and third positions to the duo of Olukoya Abosede and Oludunjoye Ifeoluwa both from Stadium High School Surulere, Lagos..

Represented by the vice president, Nasiru Mohammed Isa, at the oneday event aimed at catching them young and discovering hidden talents, Mrs Eze commended all those who contributed in making the maiden edition a huge success, especially her vice Alhaji Nasiru, , the Technical Director, Mr. Samuel Babatoba, financial director, Shola Ogundele and the Pubic Relations Officer, Mr. Patrick Ibeh among others . The president promised that the Royal Race Walking Foundation will continue to boost walking race until it becomes a household name in the country. Powered by the RRWF, over 150 athletes drawn from across the state, took part in the exercise held at the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...