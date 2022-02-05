Ude’s Nollywood Portraits for Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art

Nollywood Portraits, a selection of photographic portraits by Nigerian photographer, performance artist and author, Ike Ude, will be on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art, US. The exhibition, which opens today, explores African beauty through Portraits of Nollywood celebrities. Known for his performative and iconoclastic style and vibrant sense of composition, Ude celebrates the luminescent beauty and mystique of Nigerian visionaries by turning his lens on the talented people who drive Nollywood; Nigeria’s $3 billion film industry.

His photographs use colour, attire and other markers to make elegant yet unexpected portraits. Ude’s photographs also make a bold statement about the power of African identities, despite centuries of attempted erasure by Eurocentric art history and notions of beauty. “We are very excited to join the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in celebrating these Nigerian film industry personalities in the classic, elegant style Iké Udé has perfected,” said the Project Director of Nollywood Portraits, Osahon Akpata. According to Akpata; “the radical beauty of these portraits is intended to make a bold statement about the portrayal of our people at the highest art and cultural institutions in the world.”

Akpata further disclosed that on Friday February 11, 2022, there will be a virtual global launch event of the exhibition featuring an interactive session with Udé, and four Nollywood stars, discussing their portrait experiences, an exclusive preview of Udé’s documentary, Nollywood in Focus, and a sneak peak of the exhibition. Currently based in the U.S., Udé is originally from Nigeria.

After three decades away, he returned to Lagos, Nigeria, in 2014 to photograph its celebrities. The exhibition features 33 of Udé’s 64 portraits of Nollywood film stars, directors and producers, alongside, for the first time, some of the garments styled by the stars and a bespoke set, in which visitors can create their own identities with the help of on-site stylists. “Black History Month is an opportunity to reflect on the contributions of African people across the globe to art, to history, to culture and to our common humanity,” said the Director of the National Museum of African Art, Ngaire Blankenberg.

“Whether he turns his camera on himself, flowers or the talented stars of Nollywood, Iké Udé presents a world of beauty, and most powerfully, a world that centres on African beauty.” On display through this month, the exhibition was originated by independent curator, Selene Wendt and curated for the Smithsonian by Karen E. Milbourne. In addition to Udé’s portraits, the exhibition will feature fashion, film clips and interviews with such Nollywood celebrities as Alexx Ekubo and Taiwo Ajai-Lycett. Ude is a true visionary who presents himself and the world around him with a combination of extraordinary style, cutting intellectual humor and exacting detail,” said Milbourne, who is a senior curator for the National Museum ofA frican Art.

“He reveals how each of us performs our identity, and in the case of these Nollywood stars, he takes us beyond the facade of celebrity. He invites us to see how they, themselves, want to be seen.” The exhibition counters the isolation of COVID-19 and winter in Washington with a unique and regenerative visitor experience. Everybody is celebrated as they enter on a red carpet. Weekends will be especially dynamic as visitors are invited to bring their best selves (and outfits) to the museum to be enhanced by an on-site stylist before taking a photograph in an Udé-style set. Visitors can also explore portrait art using interactive tools in which they can combine set, stage and costume to envision lustrous compositions of their own.

Throughout his career, Ude has consistently challenged distinctions between art, performance and style and has positioned himself at the forefront of each. He is perhaps most widely recognised for his performative, often autobiographical, approach to photography, which is typically bold, ironic, playful and inquisitive.

With the launch of his art, culture and fashion magazine aRude in 1995, Udé set the standard for what would set a trend of similar magazines worldwide. The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art is the only museum in the world dedicated solely to the collection, conservation, study and exhibition of Africa’s arts across time and media. The museum’s collection of over 12,000 artworks spans more than 1,000 years of African history and includes a variety of media from across the continent.

