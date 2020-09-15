Sports

Udeze advises Iwobi to leave Everton

Ex-international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has advised Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi, to look for a new club after failing to make the bench in Everton’s opening day win against Tottenham on Sunday.

 

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Monday, the former West Bromwich Albion player said with the arrival of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, it would be difficult for Iwobi to get a playing time at the club.

 

Iwobi teamed up with the Goodison Park outfit in the summer of 2019 to end his 16-year stay with Arsenal, a club he joined when he was in primary school.

 

The Toffees paid £28 million for the services of the Nigeria international but the versatile player has struggled to make much of an impact with the club since his arrival due to a loss of form and injury problems

