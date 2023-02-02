Udeze, Aghahowa salute Onuachu’s move to EPL

Two former internationals, Ifeanyi Udeze and Julius Aghahowa, have both hailed the recent move of Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, to the English Premier League side, Southampton. The striker joined The Saints from Genk on the final day of January transfer window to team up with another Super Eagles star, Joe Aribo, at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored by our correspondent, former West Bromwich Albion defender, Udeze said the striker would come good in England. “It’s a dream come true for him. I am happy with the move and not bothered about the money. He will do well in England,” Udeze said. According to former striker, Aghahowa, the club must be ready to get players that will create chances for him to excel. He added that his major strength is in the box and as long as there are chances he will surely convert them to lift the team. Aghahowa said:

“The needed him to hold the centre role and I am sure that was the main reason he was sign, but they must play to his potential by giving him the ball to hit the target. “They must be ready to create chances for him and not allow him do too much. His job is to hit the target and I am sure he will deliver.”

