Sports

Udeze, Aghahowa salute Onuachu’s move to EPL

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Two former internationals, Ifeanyi Udeze and Julius Aghahowa, have both hailed the recent move of Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu, to the English Premier League side, Southampton. The striker joined The Saints from Genk on the final day of January transfer window to team up with another Super Eagles star, Joe Aribo, at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored by our correspondent, former West Bromwich Albion defender, Udeze said the striker would come good in England. “It’s a dream come true for him. I am happy with the move and not bothered about the money. He will do well in England,” Udeze said. According to former striker, Aghahowa, the club must be ready to get players that will create chances for him to excel. He added that his major strength is in the box and as long as there are chances he will surely convert them to lift the team. Aghahowa said:

“The needed him to hold the centre role and I am sure that was the main reason he was sign, but they must play to his potential by giving him the ball to hit the target. “They must be ready to create chances for him and not allow him do too much. His job is to hit the target and I am sure he will deliver.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Arsenal thrash Tottenham in London derby

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Arsenal’s revival gathered pace as Tottenham’s recent decline continued in an entertaining north London derby at Emirates Stadium.   The Gunners propped up the table after three games while Spurs were top under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo – how things have changed as a rampant Arsenal ripped their shambolic rivals to shreds in a […]
Sports

Senegal goalkeeper, Mendy, rejects ‘disrespectful’ Chelsea contract offer

Posted on Author Reporter

    Edouard Mendy, the Senegalese goalkeeper of Chelsea has rejected a six-year contract offer by the English Premier League side. According to reports, he feels that the club aren’t giving him the respect he deserves by refusing to give him a similar salary as Kepa Arrizabalaga. A Chelsea ‘insider’ told The Sun in UK: […]
Sports

EPL: Fireworks in London as Chelsea, Liverpool clash

Posted on Author Tunde Sulaiman

North London is the place to be this Sunday as Stamford Bridge hosts the stand out fixture of the Match Day 2 weekend when Liverpool tackles Chelsea in a clash of the Premier League heavyweights. Although the actual on field fireworks will not start until 4.30pm, off the field broadsides between the two managers have […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica