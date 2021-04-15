Udeze: Rohr must create stiff competition in Eagles

…salutes Iheanacho, Nwankwo, Onuachu

A former Super Eagles player, Ifeanyi Udeze, has urged Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr to create still competition in the Super Eagles by inviting the best players on current form. The former international said it would be a huge advantage if two players in same position are not even sure of who gets the shirt before a game. Udeze showered praises on the inform players- Paul O n u a c h u , Simy Nwankwo and Kelechi Iheanacho for their consistency in their clubs. Iheanacho was on target twice for Leicester while Onuachu and Nwankwo also scored for Genk of Belgium and Crotone of Italy respectively.

“If these players are in the national team, there is good room for options in style and if we need goals later in the game, the ones on the bench can go in to help the team. It is always good to have a rich team and a solid bench at the same time. “The World Cup qualifiers will be very competitive and we must not take chances. I call on the players to also maintain good level of performance and they should bring their hot form to the national team.” Udeze added Rohr should not leave out any of those currently on good form. “You need all your best players in the team at every point and that is what he has to do,” the former West Brom def e n d e r stressed.

