Udeze, Sodje berate LMC over league delay

Ex-internationals, Ifeanyi Udeze and Sam Sodje, have berated the League Management Company for it’s inability to start the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League season after the latest postponement.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Monday, Udeze said it was high time the league body came up with a proper calendar that would be adhered to every year.

According to him, it has now become part of the nation to always postpone the league even when nothing is at stake.

“I dont understand why we don’t have a calendar that the LMC will follow each year,” he said.

“I am sure the league will not start till next year January, we are used to that pattern which is not good at all.”

On his own part, Sodje said it was frustrating that the league was yet to start after different days was announced for the commencement of the season.

He added: “It’s very frustrating that the league is yet to start, COVID-19 came, but other countries have tried their best to return football and sports, so hopefully, the LMC should get their act together and let the league start to help all our teams.”

Meanwhile, former West Bromwich Albion defender, Udeze, has advised the Golden Eaglets coach, Fatai Amoo, to learn a big lesson from what happened to Flying Eagles coach, Ladan Bosso and his team at the WAFU U-20 Championships going on in Benin Republic.

Nigeria were eliminated from the competition after securing just a point in two games against Cote d”Ivoire and Ghana.

Udeze said the Flying Eagles failed to take their chances leading to their elimination from the competition and the upcoming U-20 AFCON which will serve as qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

“Fatai Amoo needs to learn from what happened to Ladan Bosso as his team will be facing the same opponents in Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana.

Like this: Like Loading...