Udeze wants Rohr to make Yobo defensive trainer

Charles Ogundiya Ex-international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has advised Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to make newly appointed national team assistant coach, Joseph Yobo, the defensive trainer for the team.

 

While commending the Nigeria Football Federation for the appointment, Udeze said the appointment has shown former internationals that the country would always remember them even when they have stopped playing.

 

“In this modern era of coaching, apart from the head coach, who coordinates all the departments, assistant coaches are assigned to manage some departments of the team,” he said.

 

“That’s why I think Yobo should be deployed to the Eagles’ defence and the defensive midfield. “He has played at the highest level of football and acquired enough experience, so, handling these areas will not be a problem for him. “We should understand that club football is different from national team games. Yobo should be in a better position to talk to the players on the best approach and positioning in the national team.”

 

Udeze, who played 35 games for Nigeria as a defender, featured in two African Cup of Nations finals and the 2002 FIFA World Cup, added that the Super Eagles’ defence needs Yobo’s experience.

