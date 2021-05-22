Udi/Ezeagu group lauds Ugwuanyi on peace, devt

The people of Udi and Ezeagu Local Government Areas of Enugu State, under the auspices of Udi/ Ezeagu Progressive Alliance, have declared their support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, describing him as “a man of peace” and non-sectional leader, who has entrenched good governance and created an enabling environment for peace, politics without bitterness, development and businesses to thrive in the state. Speaking when the group paid a courtesy visit to the governor at the Government House in Enugu State, the Director-General (DG), Ozo Onyebuchi Ani, thanked God for the wisdom He gave Ugwuanyi to govern the state successfully “at this difficult period the country is being confronted with various economic, security and public health challenges.” Ani said that “if not for the wisdom that God gave to you, we don’t know how our state would have survived.”

The DG, who applauded the governor for his administration’s transformation agenda, especially in the rural communities, also commended him for the way he handled the outbreak of Coronavirus epidemic in the state. “Your swift intervention helped civil servants in the state not to feel the full impact of the pandemic; we say thank you sir,” he said.

