Udofia emerges A’Ibom APC governorship candidate

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Billionaire businessman and philanthropist, Mr. Akanimo Udofia, has emerged the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Akwa Ibom. Udofia got 1,227 votes out of 1,313 votes from delegates to beat eight other aspirants including Senator Ita Enang, who scored 34 votes and a University Don, Prof Chris Ekong, who got 21 votes.

 

