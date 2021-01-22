Udoka Oyeka unveils ‘Price of Submission’ starring Brymo

Singer, Brymo has returned to the screens, this time for a lead role in ‘Price of Submission’, a short film directed by ace director, Udoka Oyeka. The ‘Ara’ crooner stars as an upcoming musician caught in the dilemma of choosing between investing his savings on his sister’s education or exercising “payola” to further his career for their future. The short film also stars Folu Storms, Femi Branch, Udoka Oyeka, Shawn Faqua, Bucci Franklin, Shalewa Ashafa and Kolade Shashi.

Set in Lagos, ‘Price of Submission’ addresses the prevalence of exploitation in the entertainment industry. Udoka Oyeka shared exclusively with us that the short film was his way of speaking up about about the menace that’s found its way to all aspects of the entertainment industry.

“’Price of Submission’ is inspired by the amount of talent we have in the country without a proper outlet and proper infrastructure for the entertainment industry and how the powers that be have constantly taken advantage. We see this in all parts of the entertainment industry- music, film, fine art”. The short film is billed to premiere on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Center. After its premiere, it will be available to stream for free on a yet to be confirmed platform.

