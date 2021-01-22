Arts & Entertainments

Udoka Oyeka unveils ‘Price of Submission’ starring Brymo

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Singer, Brymo has returned to the screens, this time for a lead role in ‘Price of Submission’, a short film directed by ace director, Udoka Oyeka. The ‘Ara’ crooner stars as an upcoming musician caught in the dilemma of choosing between investing his savings on his sister’s education or exercising “payola” to further his career for their future. The short film also stars Folu Storms, Femi Branch, Udoka Oyeka, Shawn Faqua, Bucci Franklin, Shalewa Ashafa and Kolade Shashi.

Set in Lagos, ‘Price of Submission’ addresses the prevalence of exploitation in the entertainment industry. Udoka Oyeka shared exclusively with us that the short film was his way of speaking up about about the menace that’s found its way to all aspects of the entertainment industry.

“’Price of Submission’ is inspired by the amount of talent we have in the country without a proper outlet and proper infrastructure for the entertainment industry and how the powers that be have constantly taken advantage. We see this in all parts of the entertainment industry- music, film, fine art”. The short film is billed to premiere on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at the Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Center. After its premiere, it will be available to stream for free on a yet to be confirmed platform.

Our Reporters

Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: Nigeria’s cinema industry loses N6bn – Association

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), on Friday, said it had lost over N6bn in the course of the lockdown due to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic. Mr Patrick Lee, the Chairman of the Association, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He said: “We are appealing […]
Arts & Entertainments

Reactions trail Ghanaians’ version of ‘Big Brethren Ghana’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Ghanaians are excited following the official launching of Big Brethren Ghana (BBG), which is reportedly the country’s version of Big Brother. However, several photos from the reality TV show which were posted on Twitter attracted mixed reactions as some of the housemates were spotted sleeping in an overcrowded and visibly unkempt room. Nigerians have since […]
Arts & Entertainments

Grammys 2021 postponed over COVID-19

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

The Recording Academy, organisers of the Grammys, has postponed the 2021 edition of its annual award ceremony by nearly two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The award ceremony, which was earlier slated for January 31, has now been rescheduled for March 14, according to a joint statement by Harvey Mason, CEO of Recording Academy; […]

