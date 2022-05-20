News

Udom, Amaechi move presidential campaigns to Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Two presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Udom Gabriel Emmanuel and Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi respectively yesterday moved their campaigns to Benue State where they consulted with stakeholders of the various political parties, soliciting their support to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Addressing members of the state’s Executive Council at the Government House shortly after he met with the leadership of the PDP at the party’s Secretariat, Governor Emmanuel lamented the worsening socio-economic hardship Nigerians are passing through, stressing that the APC-led government has plunged Nigeria into a terrible mess in the past seven years and only the PDP can rescue and restore the lost glory of the country.

“PDP is a party that took this country to a very high level. PDP did it so much in terms of security, infrastructure, education and in other sectors. “The economy of this country was the biggest economy in the whole of Africa. Our debt profile was envied all over the world but all of a sudden, in the past seven years, it was plugged into a level that if you feel the way I’m feeling, you will be challenged to enter into this race.” Governor Samuel Ortom, who received his Akwa Ibom counterpart, noted that PDP is the party to beat in the state and commended the governor for his support to the over 1.5 million Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of armed Fulani herdsmen attacks who are still languishing in camps.

Ortom said the APC-led government has failed to fulfil its campaign promises to the citizenry and has only succeeded in pulling the people from top to bottom. On his part, Amaechi, who is the Minister of Transportation, boasted that he is the most experienced among all the presidential aspirants to rule the country and has the capability to fix the myriads of challenges confronting the nation.

The former governor of Rivers State, who also addressed APC delegates at the party’s secretariat ahead of the presidential primaries next Sunday, pleaded with the people to vote for him for the reason that he is ‘a Nigerian’. “I am the most experienced aspirant and have the credentials to fix this country. I have been Speaker for two terms, governor of Rivers for two terms and minister for seven years. “Before I was Governor, I was the Chairman of Speakers’ Forum for terms. I know the issues in this country. I have traversed the country and I have what it takes to transform Nigeria”.

 

Our Reporters

