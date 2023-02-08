News Top Stories

Udom: Atiku is Tafawa Balewa of N'East

Akwa Ibom State governor Udom Emmanuel said the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is the next Abubakar Tafawa Balewa that will bring North East to Nigeria’s political limelight. Emmanuel who is the Chairman of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, noted that the former vice president has the capacity to turn things around in the country. The governor, who spoke at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Bauchi State yesterday, maintained that Atiku would assemble the right team to put the nation’s economy in the right place. He said: “I can assure you that with Atiku Abubakar, you will not buy fuel again for N400 a litre; with Atiku Abububakar you will not trek again; with Atiku Abubakar, schools will not close; with Atiku Abubakar, our tertiary health institutions will no longer be consulting clinics, every thing will start to shift back to perfection, the governor stated.”

 

