Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
Udom: Lagos’ economy critical to Nigeria

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, yesterday said that the drive for industrialisation in Lagos State will jump start the economy of Nigeria. He called for a special status for Lagos, promising that under his leadership, he will pursue policies that will make the Lagos economy to blossom.

 

Emmanuel said the development of Lagos economy will have a multiplier effect on the economy of the nation. He said Lagos, as the former federal capital, deserved good federal attention like its counterparts across the globe.

 

Emmanuel visited Lagos as part of his consultation and mobilisation tour of PDP chapters. He visited Lagos PDP leader, Chief Olabode George, and other chieftains to solicit their support for his ambition.

 

He was accompanied by Senator Gabriel Suswan, former governor of Benue State; Col. Habib Shuaibu, his campaign manager, and Information Commissioner Ini Ememobong. George, who welcomed the governor and his team, spoke on the importance of Lagos as the commercial hub and a hospitable centre for all. Suswan explained the mission to Lagos PDP leaders, saying the Emmanuel attached value to the chieftains.

The aspirant thanked George for his nationalistic roles, saying that only a competent leadership can resolve the complex problems confronting the country. He said the next president should have a great understanding of the economy.

 

Emmanuel explained the need for professionals to go into politics to fix the country. Udoh promised to stimulate the private sector for economic growth. He spoke on how he has administered Akwa Ibom and established Ibom Airline, which has acquired the reputation for being the best airline in the country.

 

The aspirant said there can only be good governance when things are done rightly, urging the party to settle for tested contenders. Emmanuel said he has attracted direct foreign investment by creating a conducive enabling environment in Akwa Ibom. He pointed out that Akwa Ibom is next to Lagos on the list of foreign direct investment in Nigeria.

The governor said the country should rekindled hope about a brighter future to stem the brain drain syndrome among youths Emmanuel described himself as a man of immense capacity and integrity, promising to strengthen the naira through economic revival that will reposition the country.

 

