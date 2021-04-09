Udom, Martha Emmanuel Academic Excellence Award: We’re ready to make A’Ibom proud – Scholarship recipients

Recipients of the Udom and Martha Emmanuel Academic Excellence Award have recounted with joy the morale boost the scholarship award has given to their academic pursuits thus expressing their readiness to leverage on the opportunity to make the state proud.

Pharmacist Ifiok Udoubak and Pharmacist Ekikere Etuk made the disclosure on Wednesday when they paid a thank you visit to the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong in his office in Uyo.

Leading the awardees on the visit, Pharm. Akwaowoh Akpabio, a lecturer in the Department of Pharmacy, University of Uyo and Chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, (PSN) Akwa Ibom State Council, explained that the scholarship award was given to the duo for a research into clinical and pharmaco-kinetic profiling which comprises of clinical pharmacy and natural medicine.

On the criteria for the selection of the beneficiaries, and the choice of natural medicine and clinical medicine, he said: ”Akwa Ibom State is endowed with natural resources when it comes to herbs and plants, therefore it became imperative to sponsor researches in natural medicine; so we selected a student from that department; because drugs are used on humans and they also have clinical application, we also picked a student from the clinical pharmacy department.”

While espousing on the importance of inventing an indigenous drugs to tackle related ailments, Pharm. Akpabio explained that the benefits of such outcome were enormous and global in focus.

According to Akpabio: “These awardees are researching into new frontiers to discover drugs from natural sources, and whatever results they will achieve, will be published for global consumption. Therefore, the benefits will not just be for Akwa Ibom as a state, but also for the global community towards improving healthcare delivery and enhancing the human life in general.”

Similarly, another awardee, and also a Masters Degree student in the same department, Pharm Ekikere Etuk stated that as a beneficiary, the scholarship was helpful especially, to settle financial expenditure incurred in the course of her studies, adding that she was grateful to her benefactors for their magnanimity and the opportunity to actualise her dreams of attaining a higher academic level.

She said: “This scholarship has really helped me especially in the payment of my school fees during my Masters Degree Programme. It has also helped in carrying out my research in the area of my study which is in Pharmacognosy and natural medicine.

”My research is centered on the extraction of drugs from medicinal plants in order to solve the issues of human resistance cases to conventional drugs. So, this scholarship really supported me during my laboratory investigations. ”I was selected randomly for this scholarship, and I did not make any form of payment before or even after it was awarded to me. Therefore, I am very happy and grateful to the coordinators of this programme.”

The Udom and Martha Emmanuel Academic Excellence Award is an initiative of Ini Ememobong Foundation in honour of Governor Emmanuel and his Wife, Dr. Mrs Martha Emmanuel to help academically distinguished students who are interested in pursuing academic excellence in their chosen field.

