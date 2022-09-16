Udom, Tambuwal head 326 PDP presidential campaign

Amidst call for the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, the party yesterday, released a list of its 236-member national presidential campaign committee. In the document signed by the National Organising Secretary Umar Bature, Akwa Ibom State governor Udom Emmanuel was named Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council while his Sokoto State counterpart Aminu Waziri Tambuwal is the Director General of National Campaign Management Committee.

PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) had last week, approved a unified campaign council for the party for the presidential election. According to the list, Bauchi State governor Senator Bala Mohammed is Vice Chairman (North) of the Presidential Campaign Council while his Oyo State counterpart Seyi Makinde is the Vice Chairman (South). Makinde is one of the governors in the camp of Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike, who have insisted that Ayu should resign for the restructuring of the PDP leadership. All the PDP governors, including Wike, are included in the campaign.

